Traffic stop leads to arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Ahmaric Smith, 20, of 1200 Louise Street, Thibodaux, LA, on felony drug charges arising from a traffic stop late Friday near Amelia.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 90 commit a traffic violation. The deputy initiated a stop of that vehicle and immediately noted a strong odor of suspected marijuana as he approached the suspected vehicle.

The deputy made contact with and proceeded to interview the driver, now identified as Ahmaric Smith.

During the interview process, the suspect acknowledged that he was possessing a quantity of marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of marijuana.

Ahmaric Smith was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute *Speeding 107/60 mile per hour zone *No Driver’s License