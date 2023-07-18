Troopers Asking the Public for Assistance in Terrebonne Parish Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

While this crash is still being investigated, Troopers are asking members of the public who may have information or have seen something related to this crash to inform Troop C.

Currently there is still no description of a suspect vehicle, however it may have damage to its front or side areas. If anyone has recently observed a vehicle, whether on the roadway or at a body shop, around the Troop C area that could be involved in this crash we encouraged them to contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680 Ext. 0.

The original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-in-terrebonne-parish-hit-and-run-crash/