Two 18-year-old suspects wanted on murder charges

On April 26th, 2023 as a result of the investigation warrants have been obtained for the arrest of two suspects related to the April 24th murder of Sidney Nelson. Anox Smith, 18years old, and Triston Butler, 18 years old, both have a warrant for the charge of Second Degree Murder. Both suspects are from East Houma and this is still an active investigation.

Further details will be released at a later date as the investigation develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

_______________________________

Original story: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/hpd-16-year-old-shot-killed-investigation-ongoing/