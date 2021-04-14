Two additional arrests made in the shooting death of Thibodaux man in Patterson

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith announces two additional arrests in the fatal shooting incident in Patterson on March 25, 2021.

Jordan Christopher Franklin, 21, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on April 12, 2021, at 1:03 pm on a warrant for manslaughter and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Tireke Kunta Kinta Johnson, 22, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on April 13, 2021, at 1:37 pm on a warrant for manslaughter and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The new charges and subsequent warrants for Jordan Franklin and Tireke Johnson stem from the ongoing investigation into the March 25, 2021, shooting in the Zenor Road area of Patterson that claimed the life of 21-year-old Keiondre Onell Allridge of Thibodaux.

St. Mary Parish detectives previously arrested Cameron Jaron Schrod Hogan, 18, Patterson, LA, and a Juvenile Male, 16, Patterson, LA, on March 26, 2021, for 1st-degree murder. Hogan and the juvenile male remain incarcerated. Hogan’s bond was set at $800,000.

Franklin turned himself in on the warrant on April 12, 2021, and Johnson turned himself in on April 13, 2021.

Bond was set on Johnson at $105,000. Franklin was transported to another agency and bond has not yet been set.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.