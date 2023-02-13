Two adults, one teen shot at Main and Polk Streets in Houma

On February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:18pm officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Polk and Main.

Upon arrival officers located three victims suffering from gunshot injuries and the suspects had already fled from the area. The victims were a 35 year old male with a gunshot to the upper body, a 47 year old female with a gunshot to the leg and a 15 year old male with a gunshot to the leg.

Thus far the investigation has shown that there were two groups of individuals involved in some type of verbal altercation. As the altercation escalated, an exchange gunshots erupted between the two groups and struck victims whom were not involved and were just in the area.

All three victims were transported to medical facilities for their injuries are expected to fully recover.

At the present time the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.