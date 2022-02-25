Two arrested after 10 pounds of Meth found at Lockport home

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men have been arrested after agents found approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine at a Lockport residence. Felipe Moreno, 45, of Lockport and Omar Mendez, 30, of Coachella, California, were arrested this week.

Through investigation, narcotics agents had obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1000 block of Barataria Street in Lockport. On February 22, 2022, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Probation and Parole, agents proceeded to the residence. During the search, agents located approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Based on their findings, agents were able to obtain arrest warrants for Moreno and Mendez.

Later that day, agents located Moreno at a residence in Raceland, and he was taken into custody for Principal to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Criminal Conspiracy. He was subsequently booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail is set at $300,000. He is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

On February 24, 2022, with the assistance of the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents located Mendez at a location in Venice, and he was arrested. He was initially booked in Plaquemine Parish before being transferred to Lafourche. He is also charged with Principal to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Criminal Conspiracy. Bail is set at $300,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

