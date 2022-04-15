Two Arrested After Agents Find Narcotics in Lockport

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested two men following a search at a Lockport residence. Cody Stevens, 26, and Michael Ellis, 33, both of Lockport, were arrested on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, narcotics agents began investigating Stevens and his involvement in the sale of illegal narcotics. Through investigation, agents obtained warrants for Stevens’ arrest for Distribution of Fentanyl, Heroin, and Methamphetamine. They also obtained a search warrant for Stevens’ residence on North Willow Street in Lockport.

On April 13, 2022, agents arrived at the residence to conduct the search. They encountered Stevens and Ellis inside a shed on the property. During a search of the property, agents located methamphetamine and heroin as well as various drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics. Both Stevens and Ellis were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for booking.

Stevens was booked on the aforementioned warrants. He was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Marijuana. Bail was set at $90,000.

Ellis was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Bail was set at $5,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.