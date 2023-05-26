Two Arrested after Deputies Find Gun and Drugs on Early Morning Traffic Stop

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two people were arrested following a traffic stop early Friday morning. Anthony Monroe, 46, of Mansura and Tabitha Stromain, 30, of Marksville were both arrested.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, LPSO deputies and a Trooper with Louisiana State Police had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of LA 1 and St. Patrick Street in Raceland. After conducting a field sobriety test, deputies informed the driver, Monroe, that he was under arrest. Monroe then ran away from the scene to attempt to avoid arrest. Deputies and the Trooper deployed a Taser but neither had any effect on Monroe. He scaled two fences before the deputy and Trooper caught up to him and took him into custody.

Back at the vehicle, deputies discovered Stroman had methamphetamine and marijuana in her possession. Inside the vehicle, the deputy discovered a firearm with an obliterated number determined to belong to Monroe. Deputies also found Monroe to be in possession of Suboxone and cocaine.

Both Monroe and Stromain were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Monroe was charged with possession with intent to distribute Suboxone, possession of cocaine a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated number, resisting an officer, no headlights, and driving under suspension. Stromain was charged with possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Bail has not yet been set.