Two arrested after trespassing in Chackbay neighborhood with firearms, drugs

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two Thibodaux men face charges after they were found walking in a Chackbay subdivision carrying firearms. Deputies charged Patrick Foust, 34, and Brandon Benoit, 36, who was also charged with drug possession.

Just after 7:15 a.m. on Monday, March 7, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two men walking with firearms in the area of the 400 block of Dogwood Drive in the Sugar Ridge West subdivision in Chackbay. A local resident disarmed the men and held them at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Deputies learned the two subjects had been riding in Foust’s truck in a field behind the subdivision when they got stuck in the mud. The two men then began walking from the vehicle carrying four firearms, two of which Foust had concealed on his person without a permit. Deputies also discovered Benoit had suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Benoit was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespassing. (Benoit pictured)

Foust was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. (image not available.)