Two Arrested as Part of Investigation into Suspected Lockport Drug Dealer

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson Jr. announced two people were arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected drug dealer. Agents arrested Robert Adams, 56, of Lockport following an investigation into his sale of illegal drugs. Sherry Daggy, 59, of Lockport, was also arrested in connection to the investigation.

Agents had been investigating Adams for suspected drug sales for some time. Through investigation, they obtained two warrants for Distribution of Methamphetamine and a search warrant for his residence and a shed outside his home.

On Tuesday, January 4, agents arrived at Adams’ residence, and he was immediately taken into custody and found to have suspected methamphetamine in his possession. Agents arrested Daggy, who was also at the residence, after she was also found with methamphetamine. Both were eventually transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for booking.

During a search of the home and shed, agents found more suspected narcotics including methamphetamine, marijuana, and Klonopin. They also found various items commonly associated with the sale of illegal drugs.

Adams was booked on the aforementioned warrants. He was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Klonopin, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $95,000.

Daggy was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Bail is set at $5,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.