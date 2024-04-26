Two arrested for shooting Houma teen

On April 22, 2024, the Houma Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Columbus Street in reference to a shooting.

Once Officers arrived, they located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot to his arm. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Eliza Street where the victim was confronted by multiple suspects, identified as Christian Antoine, 19 years old, and Kendrick Woods, 19 years old. As the victim was running away, the suspects started shooting at him at which time he was struck by the gunfire.

As the investigation continued, Kendrick Woods was arrested and for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder on April 24, 2024.

With the assistance of Jerome Boykin of the NAACP, Christian Antoine surrendered to authorities on April 25, 2024 and was arrested for one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at (985)873-6371 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.