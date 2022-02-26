Two arrested in 2021 murder of 14-year-old Houma girl

On Friday February 18, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 year old Elijah Williams of Hammond, LA. for First Degree Murder and issued a warrant for the arrest of 20 year old Hammond resident Travon Washington – putting closure to an 8-month long homicide investigation.

Williams’s arrest stems from an investigation into the murder of 14-year-old Taysia Folse of Houma. On June 30, 2021, Folse’s lifeless body was discovered in a wet grassy area on the side of the road east of Ponchatoula. During the investigation, forensic and physical evidence collected also connected and identified 20 year old Travon Washington as a primary suspect to the case.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives subsequently located Travon in Franklinton, LA. at the Washington Parish Jail being held on the unrelated charge of Second Degree Murder. Upon extradition to Tangipahoa Parish, Washington will be charged with First Degree Murder for the death of 14 year-old Taysia Folse.

“The dedication, commitment, and hard work put forth by our deputies, assisting agencies, and our community throughout this investigation is nothing but commendable,” says Chief Jimmy Travis. “After countless investigative hours, dozens of interviews, and numerous Crime Stopper’s tips, it was made possible to bring this case to justice.”