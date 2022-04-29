Two Arrested in Ashland North Drive-by Shooting

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two individuals in reference to a shooting that occurred in the Ashland North Subdivision.

Sheriff Soignet stated that at approximately 9:35 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to Ashland North subdivision in reference to a drive-by shooting in which a vehicle was struck. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Treveoate Mosley (20 years of age, residing in Houma, LA) and Arshanti Moultrie (18 years of age, residing in Houma, LA) were shooting at residents of Ashland North Subdivision from a silver in color four-door sedan. No one was struck by bullets; however, one female was injured from glass breaking on the vehicle that was struck.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the Criminal Intelligence Division obtained arrest warrants for Treveoate Mosely for one Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Arrest warrants were also obtained for Arshanti Moultrie for Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Treveoate Mosely also had unrelated outstanding arrest warrants for Assault By Drive-by Shooting, three counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal use of a dangerous weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

At approximately 12:00am Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives with the assistance of the Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9 officers located Mosely and Moultrie leaving a local hotel on the east side of Houma and took them into custody. Both are being held without bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the hard work of these detectives and officers for taking an extremely violent induvial off the streets.