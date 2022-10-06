Two Arrested in connection with Drive-By Shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested 2 offenders, in connection with a shooting investigation. Rontrell Leon Holmes, 20, of Gray, along with, a 17-year-old male juvenile, were arrested on charges stemming from the investigation.

On October 4, 2022, shortly after 6pm, TPSO Patrol Deputies and Detectives were called to a residence in the 100 block of Marietta Place, in reference to reports of gunfire.

Authorities arrived on scene and located a victim, who provided authorities with information that a vehicle arrived at the residence, which was occupied by 2 male suspects, who began shooting in his direction before fleeing the area in the vehicle. Detectives discovered that a vehicle parked at the residence was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured during the incident.

During the investigation, Detectives learned of information leading to the identity of the suspected shooters and were led to an address in the 100 block of Al’s Trailer Court, where the suspect vehicle was located. Patrol Deputies and Detectives located 2 male suspects at the residence, who were taken into custody. Detectives discovered evidence consistent with the shooting, as well as 3 firearms, which were recovered during a search of the residence and vehicle.

Rontrell Leon Holmes and the juvenile male suspect were brought in for questioning. During an interview with Holmes, information was learned that linked him and the juvenile male to the shooting. Holmes was later arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Criminal Damage to property. Holmes was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

The juvenile offender was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Criminal Damage to property. The juvenile was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains jailed.

The identity of the juvenile offender is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This is an extremely unfortunate event, that should not have happened. Our Detectives will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly and completely, to bring a conclusion to those involved. I commend the job done by our Patrol Deputies and Detectives, who responded quickly and took control of a very dangerous situation.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY