Two arrested in major Houma drug bust following three-month investigation

On August 13, 2024, the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Houma Police Department SWAT team, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police Investigaitons and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department concluded a three-month-long investigation into the illegal narcotics sales at the address of 112 Samuel Street.

During the extensive surveillance operation, agents observed Malcolm Smith exiting the residence and depart in a black Ford Mustang. A traffic stop was conducted where he was detained and a Search Warrant was executed at 112 Samuel Street. Also occupying the residence at the time was a female suspect identified as Jerrian Taylor 32 years old.

A search of the residence yielded the following results:

Drug Paraphernalia items (digital scales, Vacuum sealer, Blender)

A clear plastic bag containing approximately 4.3 grams of suspected marijuana

An unlabeled prescription bottle containing 6 Hydrocodone pills

Currency in the amount of $1028.00

Over 3 pounds of suspected Heroin / Fentanyl

Both suspects were then booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice complex for the following charges.

Malcolm Smith was arrested on the charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession of CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transactions involving drug proceeds.

Jerriah Taylor was arrested on the charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession of CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving drug proceeds.

The exemplary and commendable efforts should not go unnoticed as it solidifies the importance of the great working relationship within the law enforcement community.