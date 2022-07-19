Two Arrested, Two Wanted in TPSO Narcotics Case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple narcotics related charges, in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Ronald Anthony Parker Jr., 25, of Houma, was located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation. Narcotics Agents are actively seeking two additional violators, who remain at large.

For several months, the Terrebonne Narcotics Task Force, along with the Louisiana State Police Investigations Division, conducted a long-term narcotics-based investigation, linked to a private residence in the 200 block of Maricabo Court, which came to a conclusion shortly after 3pm on Friday, July 15, 2022. In connection with the investigation, Agents secured a warrant for the arrest of Ronald Anthony Parker Jr. and were attempting to locate him at the time of the operation, in addition to Willard Sterns, 31, of Houma, and Thomas Ikeem Johnson, 31, of Houma.

As Agents conducted the operation, they encountered a vehicle that departed the residence and learned that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of over a half pound of Marijuana, which he received while at the home. The driver of the vehicle, Khari Stevenson, 30, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, and Tail Lamps required. Stevenson was booked and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is currently jailed on an $11,000 bond.

During the course of the investigation, Agents were able to locate Ronald Anthony Parker Jr who left the residence and was taken into custody a short time later during a traffic stop. Agents and Investigators completed a search warrant at the address, and recovered over an ounce of Crack Cocaine, 17 prescription pills, over 5 pounds of Marijuana, 3 firearms, close to $37,000 dollars in cash, and numerous items of narcotics distribution and manufacturing related paraphernalia. Agents also discovered equipment inside of the residence, that suggested Parker, Sterns, and Johnson were responsible for the manufacturing of several of the illegal substances at the location.

During the investigation, Agents arrested Ronald Anthony Parker Jr. for charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Illegal Carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Adderall, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory, window tint violation, and outstanding warrants for Narcotics Distribution. Parker was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where remains on a $275,600 bond.

During the investigation, Agents and Investigators learned that Willard Sterns and Thomas Ikeem Johnson were in another state at the time of the operation. Agents have compiled outstanding warrants for the arrest of the two men, who still remain at large.

This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information into the whereabouts of Willard Sterns and Thomas Ikeem Johnson, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500, or Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force and the Louisiana State Police Investigative Division for their assistance with the investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of the work these Agents and Investigators are doing. I know they will not stop until they remove the remaining violators from our streets.”