Two charged with Theft of over $37K from Houma business

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Houma residents in connection with a Theft Investigation at a local Houma business. Chelsea McElroy, 25, of Houma, and Martin Anthony Verdin Jr, 23, of Houma, were arrested for Felony Theft charges in connection with an investigation, where over $37,000 was stolen.

On June 3, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Detectives received a complaint from a Houma business, who located financial discrepancies, after a recent employee resigned from the business. The business reported that during a check of the financial accounts, they discovered that the business was missing over $37,000. The business located evidence to suggest that a recent employee, Chelsea McElroy, was responsible for stealing over $30,000 from a transaction that was days before her resignation.

Detectives were informed that Chelsea McElroy, who worked in the finance department of the business, was responsible for completing bank deposits and other financial transactions for the business. During this investigation it was discovered that McElroy did have access to the stolen funds during the time of the suspected theft. Detectives also learned that McElroy also had access to an additional $7,000, that was believed to have been stolen on May 24, 2022.

Terrebonne Detectives contacted the McElroy at her home, where she was brought in for questioning. During the interview, McElroy admitted to her involvement in stealing over $37,000 from the business, which she indicated was done on several different occasions. Terrebonne Detectives later returned to McElroy’s home, where they were able to recover over $37,000 in cash, during a search of the residence. As the investigation continued, Terrebonne Detectives learned additional information which led to the involvement of McElroy’s live-in boyfriend, Martin Anthony Verdin Jr.

Terrebonne Detectives arrested both McElroy and Martin on charges of Felony Theft, and they were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Chelsea McElroy and Martin Verdin Jr. remained jailed on the charges with no bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend Terrebonne Detectives for their outstanding work in this case, which led to an extremely beneficial resolution for the business. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, I am extremely proud of our investigators, and the job they do to bring justice to the victims of our community.”