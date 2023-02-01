Two Chauvin Men cited for alleged Oyster Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Chauvin men for alleged oyster violations on January 25 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, for taking oysters during illegal hours, taking oysters from a polluted area, unlawfully taking oysters from a private lease and failing to have written permission.

Agents were on patrol in Terrebonne Parish when they located a commercial oyster vessel harvesting oysters on a waterway known locally as Sevin Canal at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. This area is deemed polluted by the Louisiana Department of Health and is closed to oyster fishing. This area is also on a private lease and the men did not have written permission to be harvesting oysters.

Agents seized six sacks of oysters and returned them to the water.

Agents are also seeking information regarding an additional vessel that fled the scene during the stop. Information can be submitted anonymously using the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or through their Tip411 application. Operation Game Thief offers up to a $1,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest for this case.

Taking oysters from a polluted area carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking oysters during illegal hours, failing to have written permission, and taking oysters from a private lease brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Norman Deroche and Agent Austin Anderson. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies that assisted in the case are Detective Earl Sevin, Sgt. Reed Bonvillain, and Deputy Chris Savoie.