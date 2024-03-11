Two Face Drug Charges After Search of Raceland Residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested two individuals following a search of a Raceland residence. Hali Toups, 27, of Raceland and Ryan Toups, 29, of Gheens were both arrested.

Beginning in January 2024, narcotics agents were investigating suspected narcotics activity at a residence in the 200 block of Twin Oaks Drive in Raceland. During the investigation, agents obtained a search warrant for the residence. During a search of the residence, agents seized methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hali and Ryan Toups were at the residence with three juveniles at the time, and Hali Toups was arrested. She was charged with illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Toups was found to have a substance in his possession which was sent off for further testing to the State Police Crime Lab. Testing showed the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Agents then obtained a warrant for Ryan Toups, and he was taken into custody. In the process of being transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, he committed a battery on a deputy. He was ultimately booked with possession of methamphetamine and battery of a police officer.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.