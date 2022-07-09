Two Houma Men Arrested After Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.

In May 2022, the Terrebonne Narcotics Task Force, along with the Louisiana State Police Investigations Division, learned detailsconnecting two male suspects to the transport and distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl into Terrebonne Parish. The information spurred an investigation into the allegations by the Terrebonne Narcotics Task Force. During the investigation, Agents learned that Diggs was wanted for unrelated narcotics charges.

On July 7, 2022, Agents and Investigators conducted an operation in the 300 block of Westside Blvd in Houma, to locate and arrest Diggs on outstanding charges, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation. Agents and Investigators located Diggs and attempted to arrest him, though he fled through the surrounding neighborhood, attempting to evade capture. Diggs was taken into custody.

As Agents and Investigators attempted to complete a search warrantat a local residence in connection with the ongoing investigation, they located Cedric Anthony Banks, who also attempted to evade capture, but was taken into custody. A search warrant was completed on the local residence, which lead to the recovery of over 4 ounces of Fentanyl, approximately 1.5 pounds of a Fentanyl and Heroin cutting agent, over 1.5 ounces of Heroin, more than 21 grams of Cocaine, 20ml of Codeine, over 100 various prescriptionpills, a small amount of Marijuana, and narcotics distribution related paraphernalia. Agents and Investigators also recovered over $21,000 dollars in cash, more than $150,000 in designer jewelry, as well as 2 firearms. Agents also discovered equipment inside of theresidence, that suggested Diggs and Banks were responsible for the manufacturing of several of the illegal substances at the location.

During the investigation, Agents arrested James Darnell Diggs III, for charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Liquid Codeine, 4 counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute various nonprescription medications, Transactions involving Proceeds, Resisting an Officer,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory.

Agents also arrested Cedric Anthony Banks, for charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Liquid Codeine, 4 counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute various nonprescription medications, Transactions involving Proceeds, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory.

Cedric Anthony Banks and James Darnell Diggs III were bothbooked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and are currently incarcerated and being held on no bond.

This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force and the Louisiana State Police Investigative Division for their assistance with the investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am very happy that we were able to get these extremely dangerous drugs off of our streets and rid our community of two very dangerous people. Today, our community is safer because of the actions of some very brave and dedicated officers.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY