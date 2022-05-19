Two Houma men arrested for 2015 homicide

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that two Houma men have been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Pamela Johnson, of Country Drive in Bourg, who was 56 at the time of death.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2015, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of the discovery of two young girls that were found in the area of Wade Street in Houma, by the Houma Police Department. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and learned that the juveniles were allegedly kidnapped by an unknown black male from their residence in Bourg, after the suspect shot their aunt on Monday night. Terrebonne Sheriff’s Deputies also learned that the young girls were located near a vehicle on Wade Street, that was registered to Pamela Johnson. This discovery led to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Detectives responding to the address of 4024 Country Drive in Bourg, where they located the deceased body of Pamela Johnson. Through investigation, it was determined that Pamela suffered an apparent single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the initial investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives have continued to investigate the death of Pamela Johnson. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives recently discovered new evidence that linked 2 Houma men to their involvement in the murder of Pamela Johnson. On May 18, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Detectives located and arrested George Earl Robinson Jr, 33, of Houma, at a family residence on Naquin Street in Houma, for charges of First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping. A short time later, Terrebonne Parish Detectives located Shannon Robinson, 40, of Houma, during a traffic stop near Hwy 90 and La Hwy 24, where he was arrested for charges of First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping. Both men were later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where they are being held on No Bond.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives are still actively investigating the murder of Pamela Johnson and believe additional arrests could be made in connection with the case. Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would also like to commend the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division for its relentless dedication to bringing justice to the family of Pamela Johnson. Sheriff Soignet said, “Sometimes cases such as these take longer to solve than we would like, but I am proud of the dedication of our investigators to bring justice to the victims and families in our community.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages anyone with information on this homicide to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at (985)876-2500, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office released several previous News Releases in regard to this investigation. They can be viewed via the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/page/1379937678905532/search?q=pamela%20johnsonhttps://www.facebook.com/page/1379937678905532/search?q=pamela%20johnson