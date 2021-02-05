Two Houma Men Arrested for Distribution of Child Pornography

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of two Terrebonne Parish men charged with distributing sexual abuse images and videos of children.

Chad Leblanc, 21 of Houma, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution).

Jeremiah Rowland, 31 of Houma, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution).

“My office is committed to using every tool legally available to pursue child predators,” said Attorney General Landry. “I applaud my Cyber Crime Unit for the work they do to protect Louisiana’s children.”

Both arrests were a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc and Rowland booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.