Two Indicted for Sex Crimes Against Juveniles in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office was able to secure two separate grand jury indictments on Thursday morning, December 1st.

Brian Peter Smith (26) was indicted for First-Degree Rape. The case against Smith was presented to the grand jury by Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier. Smith is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $516,800 bond.

James Griffin Jr. (60) was indicted on 2 counts of First-Degree Rape, 1 count of Sexual Battery with a Victim Under 13, 1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile Under 13, and 17 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under 13. The case against Griffin was presented by Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier. Griffin is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $1,500,000 bond.

Brian Peter Smith and James Griffin Jr. are set to be arraigned separately before the Honorable Marla Abel on December 2nd, 2022 at 9:00 AM.