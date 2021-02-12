Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested two Louisiana men for possession of child pornography.

“My Cyber Crime Unit works day in and day out to protect Louisiana’s children,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to find and arrest child predators.”

Nicholas Robinson, 18 of Belle Chasse, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office. Robinson was booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

Michael Kocke, 49 of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal and one count of Pornogprahy involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kocke was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.