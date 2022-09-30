Two Men Arrested for Attempted Murder in September Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men have been arrested for attempted murder for a shooting that occurred earlier this month. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland were arrested on Thursday.

On the afternoon of September 8, 2022, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ayo Street in Raceland. When deputies arrived, they found several bullet casings near a residence in the 500 block. A residence had been targeted in the shooting. One person was inside but was not struck by gunfire. Deputies searched the nearby area for the shooters but could not locate anyone at that time.

Through investigation, detectives developed Jyairus Folse and Jamyren Richard as suspects in the shooting and learned they were targeting someone at the residence. Investigators then obtained arrest warrants for Folse and Richard for one count each of attempted second-degree murder.

On Thursday evening, September 29, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard during a traffic stop. He was booked into the St. Charles Parish Nelson Coleman Correctional Center where he is being held as a fugitive of Lafourche Parish. He is also being held on a federal weapons charge.

Later Thursday evening, investigators located Folse outside of a daiquiri shop in Raceland. He was found to have a handgun in his possession that was reported stolen from the state of Georgia. Folse was arrested and transported to Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. During the booking process, he was found to have a small bag of marijuana concealed on his person. He was booked on warrants for attempted second-degree murder and contempt of court, and he was additionally charged with taking contraband to a penal institution and possession of a stolen firearm. The total bail amount has not yet been set.



