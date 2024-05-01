Two men arrested in Burglary investigation, spanning Terrebonne and Lafourche

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a pair of Houma men, in connection with a ring of mini storage burglary investigations, that spanned multiple businesses throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish. The arrests culminated as a result of a joint investigation with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division, the Criminal Patrol Division (CPD), and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brett Anthony Bergeron, 29, and Robert Thomas Matthews, 25, were arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigations.

During the month of April 2024, the CPD began their investigations of numerous mini storage burglaries, that were reported by victims and owners. The investigation revealed that mini storage facilities located on Bayou Lacarpe Road, Bayou Gardens Drive, and Hollywood Road, were all affected in the incidents. During the course of their investigations, the CPD learned of additional burglaries that occurred in the Lafourche Parish area, which resulted in the discovery of a possible suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance footage. As the CPD reviewed the information, they discovered that the same vehicle appeared to be investigatively linked to the Terrebonne Parish investigations, and began a joint investigation with the TPSO Property Crimes Division.

On April 18th, a member of the CPD came into contact with a male suspect, identified as Robert Matthews, during a report of suspicious behavior related to a possible theft in the area of Grand Caillou Road. Through further investigation of that incident, an interview with Matthews revealed his involvement to the series of mini storage burglaries, and the confirmation of the same suspect vehicle linked to the multiple parish investigations. As a result of the interview, Brett Anthony Bergeron was linked to the burglary investigations, as well as the suspect vehicle identified in the incidents. As a result, Matthews was arrested on charges of Possession of a CDS II, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, and Possession of drug paraphernalia, and was jailed in Terrebonne Parish.

As the investigations continued to progress, the investigative information led to the CPD and Detectives to work closely with Investigators of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, where search warrants were obtained for at least two residences in their jurisdiction, which resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen items, from burglaries in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish. The CPD completed an interview with Bergeron, who was incarcerated in connection with the Lafourche Parish cases, who admitted to his involvement in the Terrebonne Parish incidents.

Since the recovery of the stolen items, TPSO Detectives and the CPD have obtained arrest warrants for Brett Anthony Bergeron in connection with at least 15 counts of Simple Burglary, or Attempted Simple Burglary charges, in the joint investigations. Bergeron remains jailed in Lafourche Parish, and is awaiting transfer to Terrebonne Parish to face charges.

TPSO Detectives and the CPD have arrested Robert Thomas Matthews on at least 15 counts of Simple Burglary, or Attempted Simple Burglary charges, in connection with the joint investigations. Matthews remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a $550,000.00 total bond by local judges. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has also secured arrest warrants for Matthews in connection with the Lafourche Parish incidents.

TPSO Detectives and the CPD have continued to work through this very extensive investigation, which remains ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this very intricate case, and is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO CPD and Detective Divisions in the apprehension of Bergeron and Matthews. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I’m very proud of the working relationship our agency has with our Public Safety partners. Our Detectives have worked very hard to foster those relationships, which is vital to bringing offenders to justice. This again is one of the many examples of positive enforcement that can be achieved when Law Enforcement agencies come together for the safety of their communities.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY