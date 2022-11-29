Two men arrested in Rebecca Camper community on narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two men on multiple charges in connection with a suspicious activity investigation. Rodney Charles Reed, 38, of Schriever, and Kane Michael Pertuit, 35, of Raceland, were arrested for narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation.

On November 26, 2022, shortly after 11:00pm, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agent was working a private security assignment for the Rebecca Camper City community, when he witnessed a vehicle driving suspiciously throughout the neighborhood. The Agent was aware of numerous complaints from residents, in regard to theft, burglary, and drug activity in the community.

The Agent completed a traffic stop on the vehicle at a residence in the 700 block of the neighborhood, which caused several bystanders to disperse the area in a suspicious manner. The Agent identified the driver as Kane Michael Pertuit, of Raceland, and as contact was made, the encounter led to the discovery that Pertuit was in possession of Methamphetamine narcotics, and drug paraphernalia, which was located on his person.

During the stop investigation, the Agent observed a second male suspect attempting to leave the area suspiciously, and ordered him to stop, which he did not comply. The Agent made contact with the male suspect at a nearby trailer, where he was detained. As the investigation continued, the Agent discovered evidence to support that the male subject was attempting to conceal illegal narcotics near the residence. The Agent was ultimately able to locate the illegal narcotics which were secured as evidence. The Agent identified the offender as Rodney Charles Reed, 38, of Schriever, who was taken into custody.

Kane Michael Pertuit was arrested on charges of Possession of a CDS II, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and was later booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $25,000 bond by local judges.

Rodney Charles Reed was arrested on charges of Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the intent to Distribute a CDS II (Methamphetamine), Possession with the intent to Distribute a CDS II (Oxycodone), Possession with the intent to Distribute a CDS III (Suboxone), Possession with the intent to Distribute a CDS IV (Clonazepam), and Obstruction of Justice. Reed was later booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $55,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the actions of the Agent involved in the investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Agents are highly trained and do an amazing job. Their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice does not go unnoticed.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY