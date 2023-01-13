Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony).

Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken into custody. One arrest stems from a homicide that took place on the night of January 1, 2023, in the 900 block of St. Charles Street (Johnson) and another homicide took place on January 8, 2023, in the 800 block of Narrow Street (Shelvin). Both homicides took the lives of two adult black males, whose identity is still being withheld.

It has been confirmed that the two homicide investigations are not related. These incidents remain under investigation, while detectives continue to work around the clock. A suspected motive of the shootings is being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigations. Future arrests in both cases are not being ruled out. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public. Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their vital assistance thus far in these investigations.

Both suspects were transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where they are being held on a $5,000,000.00 bond per suspect.

Chief Zeringue is still encouraging our community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.