Two men cited for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in Plaquemines Parish.

Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of Buras, and Zachary Falgout, 30, of Luling, for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses and violating migratory game bird tagging requirements. Roser was also cited for possessing over the limit of migratory game birds and transporting fully dressed migratory game birds.

Agents made contact with Roser in Buras and found him in possession of 32 cleaned migratory game birds with no identifying wings or heads attached. Roser admitted to agents that the migratory game birds came from a guided hunt that he and Falgout conducted. Agents then made contact with Falgout and he admitted to giving the game birds to Roser.

Guiding without a hunting guide license, over the limit field possession of migratory game birds, transporting fully dressed migratory game birds and violating migratory game bird tagging requirements carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail for each offense.

Roser will also be assessed civil restitution totaling $683 for the illegal possession of the birds.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Adam Young, Sgt. Villere Reggio and Corporal Austin Landry. The case will be forwarded to District Attorney Charles Ballay for prosecution.