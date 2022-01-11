Two Men, Including One Wanted for Attempted Murder, Arrested in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested following a multi-agency investigation. Pepper Cooper, 20, of Raceland was arrested early Monday morning. Jacobe Jackson, 19, of Houma, who was with Cooper, was also arrested. The arrests were the result of a joint investigation involving the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Houma Police Department.

Investigators in Lafourche and Terrebonne have been looking into several recent shooting incidents and had developed Pepper as a suspect. Investigators in Terrebonne obtained warrants for him for six counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. This past weekend, narcotics agents and detectives from both parishes worked to obtain search warrants on Pepper and attempted to locate him. Eventually, they tracked him to a motel on LA Highway 182 in Raceland.

At around 1:15 a.m. on January 10, 2022, investigators commanded Cooper to exit his room. Cooper and Jackson both exited the motel room and were taken into custody without incident. Jackson had narcotics in his pockets including crack cocaine. After obtaining additional search warrants for the room and Cooper’s vehicle, agents found suspected marijuana, a pistol, and a semi-automatic rifle with a drum magazine. They also located armor-piercing rounds and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Both men were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Cooper was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bail is set at $65,000, but he is also being held on the warrants in Terrebonne Parish for attempted murder in which bail is set $6.05 million.

Jackson was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bail is set at $20,000, but he is also being held on outstanding warrants in Terrebonne Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish.

“This was a great team effort that in all likelihood will mean the prevention of an eventual murder,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “Through the use of investigative resources and technology, our agencies worked together to remove a dangerous criminal from the streets.”