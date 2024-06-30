Two Men Injured in Saturday Evening Shooting Incident in Thibodaux

June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Thibodaux Saturday evening. Two men were injured in the incident.


 

Just after 7:15 p.m. on June 29, 2024, deputies responded to the 100 block of Park Avenue in Thibodaux in reference to a man in his 40s having been shot in the hand. When deputies arrived, they rendered first aid to the victim. He was later transported to a hospital for treatment. While on scene, deputies learned a second person, a man in his 30s, was also being treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Both are expected to recover from the injuries.

 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

 

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
