Two more Houma men arrested on child pornography charges in joint investigation

Two more Houma men face child pornography charges as a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Morvant, 35 of Houma, was arrested and charged with one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and Resisting an Officer. After additional investigation, Morvant was charged with 65 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

Lloyd Ledet, 38 of Houma, was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution) and one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests of Chad Leblanc and Jeremiah Rowland, both from Houma, as a result of the joint investigation.

All four men were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.