Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.

On September 16, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes and Intelligence Detectives were contacted by Pottawatomie County Detectives, in reference to the ongoing Homicide Investigation that occurred in Oklahoma. Pottawatomie County Detectives provided information to local authorities in regard to Brian Jesse Locke, who was believed to be in Terrebonne Parish. Terrebonne Parish Detectives used the information to track and locate Brian Jesse Locke to an address in the 200 block of Glynn Ave, which was determined to be the residence of a family friend linked to Locke.

Through further investigation, Terrebonne Detectives were able to apprehend Brian Jesse Locke, who was arrested on the outstanding warrants from Oklahoma, and discovered that a second male subject, Namer Marco Holbert, was with Locke at the time of his arrest. Through additional investigation, it was discovered that Namer Holbert was also involved in the murder investigation, and he was taken into custody on arrest warrants obtained by Oklahoma Detectives.

Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, were jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where they remain jailed, awaiting extradition back to Pottawatomie County, OK.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the amazing job completed by Terrebonne Parish Detectives in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “The job our Detectives do, is nothing short of incredible. I will put our Detectives up against any in this country!”

ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY