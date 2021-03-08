Two Oyster Fishermen Cited for Theft in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged oyster violations in Terrebonne Parish on March 7.

Agents cited Webb Verdin, 41, from Houma, and Dwayne A. Trosclair, 51, from Larose, for unlawfully taking oysters off a private lease and failure to have written permission.

Agents received a complaint of illegal oyster harvest activity in an area known as Bayou Severance. Agents observed the vessel being used to harvest oysters. Agents contacted the subjects and verified they did not have permission to be on the lease.

Three sacks of oysters were seized and returned to the water. The vessel and dredge were seized on the department seizure form.

Unlawfully taking oysters off a private lease area brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failure to have written permission brings a $400 to $900 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

In addition to the fine, upon conviction, the department shall revoke the violator’s oyster harvester license for one year for the first offence, three years for the second offense, and ten years for the third offense. During the time the violator’s oyster harvester license is revoked on a first offense, the violator can only be present on an oyster vessel that is equipped with a vessel monitoring device. For the second and third offense, the violator cannot be present on any vessel harvesting oysters during the time their license is revoked.

The case will be forwarded to District Attorney Joseph Waitz for prosecution.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Ezekiel Talbert and Sgt. Michael Garrity.