Two shot in Thibodaux on Friday evening

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, February 24. Thus far, it has been confirmed that two subjects whose identities are being withheld at this time were shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victims were transported to an out of area hospital where their condition remains unknown.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.