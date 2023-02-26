Two shot in Thibodaux on Friday evening

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, February 24. Thus far, it has been confirmed that two subjects whose identities are being withheld at this time were shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victims were transported to an out of area hospital where their condition remains unknown.