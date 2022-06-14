Two Subjects Arrested Following Deputy-Involved Shooting in Terrebonne Parish

On June 13, 2022, Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations arrested two subjects following the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Terrebonne Parish on June 3, 2022.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Troopers booked Joshua Babin into the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Complex following his release from the hospital on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

The investigation also found the firearm Babin had possession of was purchased fraudulently. Due to Babin being under 21-years-old, Federal regulations did not permit him from purchasing a handgun on his own. Chaz Boudreaux Jr., 21-years-old of Houma, had purchased the firearm for Babin. During the purchasing process, Boudreaux did not disclose Babin would be the recipient of the firearm. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Boudreaux who was also booked into the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Complex on the charge of Fraudulent Firearm and/or Ammunition Purchase.

