Two suspects arrested in 2018 missing persons case after human remains discovered

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects connected with a 2018 Missing Persons case, which was recently determined to have resulted in the murder of Larondell Esko. Glen Paul Rodriguez, 37, of Houma, and Ashlee Bridget Cantrelle, 25, of Houma, have been arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice for their involvement in the investigation.

On October 18, 2018, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives learned of the disappearance of Larondell Esko, black male, who was 45 years old at the time of the incident. Detectives completed a thorough investigation, which never resulted in locating Esko. Since the time of his disappearance, Detectives have continued to receive information, in the form of tips and rumors, that Esko had been seen in Terrebonne Parish, as well as other locations. This information was substantiated through conversations with Esko’s family, who also received similar information.

In March of 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Intelligence Division began a complete review of the initial investigation, which led to the discovery of additional information not known in the initial investigation. Investigators used the new information to complete interviews of people linked to the case, which also revealed additional evidence in the investigation. Investigators were able to substantiate the information through technological means, which led to the development of Glen Paul Rodriguez and Ashlee Bridget Cantrelle as persons of interest in Esko’s disappearance.

On March 4, 2024, Investigators of the Criminal Intelligence Unit brought Rodriguez and Cantrelle in for questioning, which resulted in the admission of their involvement in the death of Larondell Esko. At the completion of the interviews, Rodriguez and Cantrelle were arrested for 1st Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice charges in connection with the case.

On April 5th and 6th, Investigators began a search of property located in the 5200 block of Bayouside Drive, which was linked to Rodriguez and Cantrelle at the time of the initial investigation. While searching the property, Investigators drained a small pond and discovered what appeared to be human remains, which are believed to belong to Larondell Esko. Investigators and Crime Scene personnel completed an in-depth search of the property which culminated in the discovery of additional evidence linked to the investigation.

Glen Paul Rodriguez remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on an $805,000.00 bond by local judges.

Ashlee Bridget Cantrelle remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on an $800,000.00 bond by local judges.

This remains an active investigation, and additional arrests linked to this investigation are unknown at this time. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Sheriff Soignet asks for privacy and heartfelt prayers for the families and those affected by this tragic event. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases are always very tragic for not only the families and friends of those involved, but for the communities we serve. Our agency is blessed with an amazing group of Detectives and Deputies who will always do what is necessary to bring some sense of closure to the families.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY