Two suspects arrested in connection with Sam’s Club shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s shooting that occurred at the Houma Sam’s Club, shortly before 4 PM.

TPSO Detectives have arrested Jacob Luke Jr, 18, of Dulac, and Heather Luke, 37, of Chauvin, on multiple charges associated with the investigation.

As Detectives began their investigation, they learned of information that an Armed Robbery incident occurred in the parking lot, where a senior couple were approached by a perpetrator who pointed a weapon at them and demanded her purse. A Good Samaritan, also a senior, witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene, which led to him being shot by the perpetrator. Immediately after the shooting, the perpetrator fled the area on foot. Multiple first responders from various agencies began a thorough search of the area in an attempt to locate the perpetrator. A short time later, a male was taken into custody and identified as Jacob Luke Jr.

As the investigation continued, Detectives located multiple items of evidence which linked Jacob Luke Jr. to involvement in the incident. Through further investigation, Detectives discovered additional evidence also linking Heather Luke to involvement in the incident. Detectives were able to locate Heather Luke in the 4600 block of Hwy 56 in Chauvin, where she was taken into custody without incident. Detectives interviewed Jacob Luke Jr, who confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery with the use of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Attempted First Degree Murder. Both suspects remain jailed and are being held with no bond.

The Good Samaritan suffered injuries as a result of the shooting and was transported to an out of area hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The victims of the Armed Robbery suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Louisiana State Police, Houma Police Department, Bayou Cane Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance Services, and the multiple divisions within our agency for their assistance in today’s senseless act of violence. Sheriff Soignet said “The level of disregard for human life that occurred today at the hands of these violent suspects is truly disheartening. I am incredibly proud of the quick response that was displayed today, by multiple agencies, which led to the swift capture of the offenders. I am blessed to work in a community where our Public Safety partners work collaboratively, to bring dangerous offenders to justice.”