Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, the Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Enterprise Drive in reference to a working structure fire at a commercial building that was under construction. As firefighters extinguished the blaze, evidence was discovered which indicated that the fire may have been intentionally set. The TPSO Patrol Division responded to the area and identified the structure as the future home of Pelican Point Preschool.

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigator responded to the scene and located evidence that confirmed the fire was intentionally set. TPSO Detectives continued to actively investigate the incident and were able to obtain video surveillance footage which led to the discovery of a potential vehicle of interest in the investigation. Further investigation led to the discovery of two persons of interest, identified as Tecumseh Chaisson and Brooke Lirette. Detectives discovered that Chaisson was arrested and jailed after the crime occurred for unrelated offenses and is currently incarcerated in Terrebonne Parish.

On January 6, 2023, Detectives located Brooke Lirette, who was brought in for questioning. Detectives interviewed Lirette, who provided details that substantiated that Chaisson entered the building through a window, where he committed a theft of numerous items from inside. Lirette did provide information which led Detectives to confirm that numerous items taken from the location, were sold to local pawn shops. The information led to a search warrant being conducted by TPSO Detectives on the vehicle used during the crime, as well as the shared residence of Chaisson and Lirette. During the search warrant, Detectives were able to locate additional evidence which linked Chaisson and Lirette to, not only the Burglary and Arson of the business, but additional crimes which may have been committed in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish.

Investigators have established that this crime, committed by the offenders, appears to be random in nature and not intentionally directed toward the type of business or its ownership.

Detectives attempted to interview Tecumseh Chaisson, who refused to speak with authorities.

Detectives have arrested Tecumseh Norman Chaisson on charges of Simple Burglary of a Business and Arson. He remains jailed on a $200,000 bond by local judges. Brooke Lirette was arrested on charges of Principal to Simple Burglary and Principal to Arson. She remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to remind the public that this is ongoing investigation, and it appears that additional charges are likely. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the thorough and diligent work of the Investigators associated with this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This case is extremely unfortunate for not only the victims of this incident, but for the families they intended to serve when they opened this month. The safety of children in this parish is a priority and our agency takes it very seriously. We will not stop until this investigation is resolved in the proper manner. We sincerely hope that Pelican Point Preschool will overcome this setback and become a successful business that serves many families for years to come”

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with additional information in this investigation, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.