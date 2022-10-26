Two Terrebonne High students arrested for Inciting a Riot, Hate Crimes, Cyber Bullying

On October 26, 2022 at 11:30am the Houma Police Department was made aware of a racially motivated video that had been posted to social media. A review of the video revealed that some students from Terrebonne High School made racially motivated statements about several African American Students. After recording the video it was posted to social media where the video quickly circulated and the authorities were notified. As a result of the investigation the two students were charged with Inciting a Riot, Hate Crimes and Cyber Bullying.

The Houma Police Department will not tolerate this type of behavior and this incident is still under investigation.

We would like to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about what occurred today and find out if they were affected by it. We would also like to encourage everyone to be patient and allow the proper authorities to handle this situation as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Note: The Times has viewed the video, but due to its nature, we have declined to publish.