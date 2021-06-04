Two Terrebonne Parish men arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Bayou L’Ourse

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Lynn Francis Carrere, Jr., 36, of 111 Roselawn Avenue, Houma, LA and Jessie Ray Breaux, 31, of 259 Danos Court, Chauvin, LA, on felony drug charges arising out of a Wednesday evening traffic stop in Bayou L’Ourse.

An I.C.E. assigned deputy was conducting patrolling maneuvers in the Aristle Road area when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Lynn Francis Carrere, Jr. The deputy initiated verbal dialogue exchange with Carrere and at some point, based on the actions and behavior of Carrere, the officer requested and was granted consent to search.

During the search process, deputies seized quantities of meth-amphetamine and drug paraphernalia which was attributed to both suspects.

Lynn Francis Carrere was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Illegal Window Tint

*Turning Movements and Signals Required

*Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

*Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

*Fugitive Warrants – Terrebonne Parish

Jessie Ray Breaux was booked on counts of:

*Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

*Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Both Lynn Francis Carrere and Jessie Ray Breaux remain incarcerated with bonds set at $25,000 each.

For additional information concerning this News Release, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer, Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.