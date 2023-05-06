Two Thibodaux Men Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving a Teenager

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men from Thibodaux were arrested for sex crimes involving the same teenager. Christopher Borne, 34, and Henry Scott Jr., 38, each face charges in connection to the teenager.

Last week, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after learning that Borne and Scott each reportedly had sexual contact with a 16-year-old. Both had made initial contact with the teenager through a smartphone app designed for social networking and online dating. During questioning, both admitted to their roles. Detectives also found evidence that Borne’s encounter with the juvenile was captured on video.

Borne and Scott were both arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Borne was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His bail is set at $175,000. Scott was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and his bail is set at $150,000.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further information will be released.

Sheriff Webre again encourages parents to take an active role in their children’s lives, especially when it comes to smartphone usage and social media. “Ensure you are constantly monitoring what your child is doing on their smartphone or device. Define rules and parameters for using those devices, and be sure you have all the current passwords for your child’s own safety.”

For more information on the dangers of cybercrime including tips for parents, please visit www.LPSO.net/Cybercrime.