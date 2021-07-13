Two Thibodaux residents arrested on felony drug charges in Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrests of Amber Lynn Anderson, 23, of 211 Leighton Road, Thibodaux, LA and Kristopher Robert Kennedy, 27, of 606-A Government Circle, Thibodaux, LA, on felony drug charges arising from a Saturday morning traffic stop near Paincourtville, LA.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a west-bound vehicle commit a traffic violation near LA 70 and Spur 70. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, now identified as Amber Lynn Anderson. The deputy noted a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the violator vehicle. The deputy interviewed Anderson but concluded that further investigation was warranted and requested a K-9 at the location.

The deputy made contact with the passenger, who is now identified as Kristopher Robert Kennedy. The passenger acknowledged the presence of a large caliber firearm in the vehicle.

The officer conducted a walk around of the vehicle and noted marijuana and other substances as well as the firearm in plain view. An inventory search furthered the investigation as additional illegal narcotics were seized.

Amber Lynn Anderson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

*Prohibited Acts – Schedule I Drugs *Prohibited Acts – Schedule II Drugs *Possession with Intent to Distribute Synthetic Marijuana *Possession of Marijuana – 2nd Offense *Possession of Heroin *Possession of Drug Paraphernalia *Speeding 84/55 MPH

Kristopher Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances *Possession with Intent to Distribute Synthetic Marijuana *Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense *Possession of Drug Paraphernalia *Prohibited Acts – Schedule I Drugs *Prohibited Acts – Schedule II Drugs *Possession of Heroin



