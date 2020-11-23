Two Thibodaux residents charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia 

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Jonathan Wayne Guidry, 38, of 754 Goode Street, Thibodaux, La and Amanda Gros Pitre, 39, of Pineridge Street, Thibodaux, La.

On Friday evening, a uniformed patrol deputy working the LA 663 area in Bayou L’Ourse, noticed a vehicle backed up against a flood protection levee.

That vehicle was occupied by two people, now identified as Johnathan Wayne Guidry and Amanda Gros Pitre.

The deputy interviewed both suspects and at some point, the suspects acknowledged the presence of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Those items were recovered.

Both Guidry and Pitre were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked on charges of:

*Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

*Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

Both Jonathan Wayne Guidry and Amanda Gros Pitre remain incarcerated with bonds set at $35,000.

For additional information concerning this News Release, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer, Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.