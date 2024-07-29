Two victims shot overnight during shooting at a bar in Thibodaux

Kennedy introduces bill to extend National Flood Insurance Program through 2025July 29, 2024
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced detectives are actively investigating a shooting that took place at a bar establishment in the 400 block of Gerald T. Peltier Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday night. Thus far, it has been confirmed that two subjects whose identity is being withheld at this time were shot during the incident.
This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victims were transported to a local hospital where their condition remains unknown. Heavy police presence from the Thibodaux Police Department and multiple neighboring agencies remains at the local hospital, as well as the bar establishment.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.