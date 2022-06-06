Two Women Arrested for Looting at Galliano Hotel Damaged by Hurricane Ida

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that two women were arrested on Friday after they were caught stealing items from a Galliano hotel that had suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Dana Chouest, 58, of Golden Meadow and Dena Leboeuf, 46, of Galliano were each charged with looting.

At around 10:40 a.m. on June 3, 2022, deputies responded to the site of a Galliano hotel which had been closed since August 2021 due to damage from Hurricane Ida. The owner had reported that two women were inside the hotel stealing items. Prior to arriving at the hotel, deputies learned the women had left the area. An officer with the Golden Meadow Police Department located the women and made contact with them. Deputies arrived and questioned the woman about the incident, and they admitted to going into the hotel looking for items to take.

Chouest and Leboeuf were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Because the hotel cannot be secured due to significant damage from the hurricane, the women were each charged with one count of Looting. Bail is set at $5,000 for Chouest. Leboeuf’s bail is set at $10,000.



