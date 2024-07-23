Two Women Arrested in Ongoing Narcotics Investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents made two arrests in an ongoing investigation into a drug dealer in the Galliano area. Agents had been investigating Wendy Kieff, 45, of Galliano, and arrested her on Saturday. She was accompanied by Tessy Gaubert, 52, of Larose, who was also found in possession of narcotics.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Kieff for allegedly selling narcotics out of her West 133rd Street apartment. Through that investigation, they learned Kieff and Gaubert had traveled to Lafayette to pick up narcotics to bring back to Lafourche Parish. At around 7:30 p.m. on July 20, 2024, agents located Gaubert’s vehicle traveling on LA Highway 308 in Raceland and conducted a traffic stop. A narcotics K-9 deputy alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, agents found Valium, methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Some of the drugs were determined to belong to Gaubert, while other items belonged to Kieff. Both were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Kieff was charged with possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $23,300. She is additionally being held for Assumption Parish due to a warrant for violation of a protective order.

Gaubert was charged with possession of Valium, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. Her bail is set at $22,500.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.