Two-year-old child reported missing, believed to be in danger

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department for a 2-year-old child that was reported missing from her residence, 12646 La Belle Avenue, in the Belaire neighborhood of Baton Rouge, LA.

The child was last seen by her stepfather this afternoon, September 24, 2021, when he took a nap at the residence at approximately 1:00 p.m. When the siblings arrived home from school at approximately 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

Nevaeh Allen is a two-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 33” tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Nevaeh Allen should immediately contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.