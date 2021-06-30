U.S. Marshals track attempted murder suspect to Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Terrance Dupaty Jr. (B/M, 24 of Belle Rose, La.), for a 23rd JDC Warrant (Ascension). Mr. Dupaty was wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder (3-Counts Felony), Illegal Use of Weapons (Felony), Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony).

On June 29th, 2021, shortly after 1:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department assisted the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of Terrance Dupaty Jr. Mr. Dupaty was taken into custody at an apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Ridgefield Avenue.

Mr. Dupaty was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a No Bond Hold.