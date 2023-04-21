Undercover Operation of Massage Parlor Nets Arrest on Prostitution Charges

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Xiuli Sun (A/F, 47), of Thibodaux, LA for Prostitution by Massage.

On Thursday, April 20th, 2023, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Narcotics Investigators with the Thibodaux Police Department conducted an undercover “Operation Full Service” at a local Massage Parlor in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue. This was followed by a lengthy investigation after learning of possible suspicious activity in January 2023. Investigators learned of a similar massage parlor connected to the one in Thibodaux being operated in Morgan City, LA. Investigators collaborated with investigators from the Morgan City Police Department in a joint investigation.

During the investigation, investigators learned that the business was listed on multiple websites which are commonly used for escorts, massage parlors, and prostitution. Based on all information collected during the investigation, an undercover officer was sent into the business, where a massage was negotiated with the operator/masseuse of the business.

Xiuli Sun was later identified as the target of the investigation. During the course of the massage, Xiuli Sun negotiated and offered additional services of a sexual nature for an added cost. Investigators with the Thibodaux Police Department with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations entered the business and executed a search warrant where additional evidence was obtained corroborating the illegal activity. U.S. Currency connected to this activity was located and seized.

Xiuli Sun was arrested for Prostitution by Massage. The investigation into the activity of the massage parlor is ongoing and additional arrests may follow. Xiuli Sun is awaiting court proceedings.

A similar operation was conducted simultaneously by the Morgan Police Department regarding the massage parlor in their area. Please refer to the Morgan City Police Department for details of their investigation.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank all agencies who assisted and continue to assist in this investigation.